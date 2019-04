KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has so far done reasonably well despite the criticism of poor communication skills, Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said today.

“I am happy with the performance of his Pakatan Harapan Cabinet members and Pakatan minister’s performance,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

“There are still many areas we can improve on and we are working on it.”

Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin was reported as saying the responsibility of communicating to the public must not just start and stop with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Daim added that if there is a failure, it should be Cabinet’s collective responsibility to assess the shortcoming.