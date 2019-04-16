We will improve our info delivery system: Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) has pledged to improve the government’s delivery system to the rakyat in order to disseminate proper information and debunk any fake news hurled at them.

He said while there have been some improvements on this front in the last couple of months, it would take some time before the whole process (of improving) was completed.

“We are in the process of restructuring our Information Department (Japen), and the services of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and National News Agency (Bernama). And this is something that will take time, but it’s a process that has to take place.

“At the end of the day, I think we have done well, but there is a lot more to do and we can improve. We will do our best in the months to come,” he told reporters after attending the ministry’s 2018 Excellence Service Awards ceremony, here, today.

Gobind was responding to claims by political analyst and PKR Youth that one of the reasons the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government lost in the Rantau by-election was because it failed to utilise and maximise its machinery and government channels.

PKR Youth secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab said poor communication between the government and the rakyat has seen information not being disseminated properly to the grassroots, while also noting that Japen and RTM’s social media outreach paled in comparison to that of the opposition.

Earlier in his speech, Gobind also announced the launch of the ministry’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan book, that consists of six main strategic thrusts that it would look to implement in the next five years.

This included expanding and improving the ministry’s dissemination of information on nationalism to a broader audience in its bid to increase the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians, that would be done through various channels, particularly social media.

“The strategic plan is imperative to ensure that the ministry’s work plans are implemented based on its visions and mission, as well as according to current government policies,” he said in his speech.

Among other strategic thrusts include driving the digital economy forward, empowering quality broadcasting services, and to strengthen telecommunication infrastructure.