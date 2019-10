KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not resort to devaluating its Ringgit currency to boost its economy, even if the global economy continues to get worse, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the country would leave the value of its currency to market forces, as devaluating it on purpose could risk Malaysia being labelled as a manipulator.

Lim also pointed out that devaluating the Ringgit too much could also have negative implications to the country, including inflation.

“We are very concerned and careful not to purposely devalue our currency, and at the same we will ensure the inflation rate does not spiral out of control.

“So I can say that the situation here is controlled, and we will leave the value of our currency to the market,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

