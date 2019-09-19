We will not meddle in appointment of local councillors: Bersatu

PUTRAJAYA: Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said it did not want any political leaders in the state to interfere in administrative matters, especially in the appointment of local councillors.

Its secretary, Datuk Seri Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin, said any such appointment was through the State Exco, chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He was reacting to a statement from Perak PKR chief, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal who questioned the mentri besar over the delay in appointing councillors though the names were given two months earlier.

Zainol, who is also the mentri besar’s advisor, said the issue should not be exaggerated as it only involved the Kerian District Council and Ipoh Municipal Council.

“We don’t want the issue to prolong as it would only jeopardise other plans and our Exco in administering the state towards better things,“ he said.

In an immediate response, Farhash said an advisor to the mentri besar should be more sensitive to what is going on around him and not simply blabber out of perspective.

“It is my duty to raise issues which are deemed not right. It’s not only about the two councillors, but four, including Selama and Taiping.

“The names have been vetted to ensure they are qualified and the undue delay reflects the incompetency of the MB whose surrounded by incapable advisors,“ he said.

He urged all those responsible to work together and always remember that the seat won by Bersatu followed a concerted effort by all, including PKR.

“I want to stress this is not the first time such an incident has occurred and the MB must realise just how weak his advisors are, thus jeopardising the administration of the state,“ he added.