We will rebuild Sabah Bersatu: Ronald

KOTA KINABALU: Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) has stressed that the party will rebuild Sabah Bersatu after state leaders led by former Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor left the party today.

The Beluran MP said he would not follow in Hajiji’s footsteps, stating that the group’s actions would not affect Sabah Bersatu, especially at the grassroots level.

“It’s up to them to provide whatever reasons but party members in Sabah deserve to make their own choices. It’s up to them to choose whichever platform.

“But I would like to stress here that Bersatu will remain in Sabah and we will rebuild it,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Ronald did not, however, comment on Bersatu’s status in GRS.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Nor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, unanimously agreed with other Sabah Bersatu leaders today to leave the party but remain under GRS.

GRS, which previously comprised of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) partnered with Barisan Nasional (BN) to govern Sabah.

Meanwhile, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah expressed his disappointment with Sabah Bersatu leaders over their decision today.

The Pahang Bersatu chief said Sabah had yet to pass the Anti-Hopping Act, so those involved could make such a decision.

“I am disappointed over the action taken by those in Sabah as they won their seats under Bersatu, but I was made to understand that Sabah Bersatu still exists as there are MPs and leaders who will continue the party’s struggle in the state. In Pahang, Bersatu is still strong and we won’t budge in terms of support to the party,” he said at a media conference in Kuantan, Pahang, today.

In a separate statement, Bersatu Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal voiced his confidence that there were Armada members in Sabah who will stay with Bersatu and rebuild the party in the state.

He also stressed that Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) would not violate the rights of non-Muslims to practise their own religions peacefully and in harmony. - Bernama