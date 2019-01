KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is firm on its implementation of a smoking ban at eateries and will face the seven individuals who are seeking a judicial review on the ban in court, its minister said today.

“I will look at the judicial review by them and we are more than willing to see them in court because we know very well that we are on firm ground according to the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (Amendments) 2018 provision,” Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He was talking to reporters after conducting checks at restaurants at Jalan Dwitasik 1 here.

“This is a democratic country, they have their channel to express their dissent, they are free to do it,” he added.

The seven applicants had filed their applications ex-parte at the High Court Registrar here via e-filing through Messrs Haniff Khatri.

They are Mohd Hanizam Yunus, 52, Zulkifli Mohamad, 56, Mohd Laisani Dollah, 46, Mohd Suffian Awaludin, 35, Ridzuan Muhammad Noor, 52, Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus, 48, and Yuri Azhar Abdollah, 39.

In their application, the applicants stated they acted on behalf of themselves and smokers who supported the pro-tem Pertahankan Hak Perokok and named the Ministry of Health as the respondent.