We will waive the parking fees in Northern Selangor if PN wins - Azmin Ali

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has pledged to waive the parking fees in Northern Selangor if voters were to give the party a mandate during the upcoming Selangor state elections.

According to Sinar Harian, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this initiative would not be difficult to implement as he and the Selangor PAS commissioner, Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi have experience governing Selangor.

Azmin claimed that “excluding (payment) parking fees in Tanjong Karang and Northern Selangor is only a small problem.”

“God-Willing if PN wins for the people of Permatang, Sungai Burong, Tanjong Karang, Sungai Besar, Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and this whole state (Selangor), we will waive the parking fees in Northern Selangor,“ he said during a ceramah at the Permatang State Legislative Assembly PN Machinery Launch in Tanjong Karang.

Azmin also added that Selangor had four billion state reserves when he was the Menteri Besar, along with the former PAS Executive Council.

“Remember Hijrah? Wanting to do roadside business; not having any capital; not able to expand business due to affordability; (then)not able to take bank loan. We (at that time) gave away capital (Hijrah loans) from RM10,000 to RM50,000,” before adding that the government then did not charge any interest and required only monthly minimum payments.