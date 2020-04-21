We won’t relax until MCO is over, says Ismail Sabri (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Despite a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent days, the government will not relax its standard operating procedures (SOPs) until the movement control order (MCO) is over.

This is to ensure there is no sudden spike in new cases, going by the experience of certain other countries, according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said as such, all rules and orders have to be adhered to by all quarters.

“Yesterday, when it was announced that there were only 36 positive cases, many wanted the MCO to be relaxed a bit.

“But as long as the MCO is not over and no new SOPs are introduced by the government, the existing SOPs remain,” he told a press conference, here today.

“Don’t forget that some countries actually relaxed on their enforcement when the number of cases began to drop, only for it to spike once again, forcing some to even declare an emergency,” he added.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said instead he hoped the positive development in the country would be an encouragement for all to continue complying with the MCO.

“It is still our responsibility to ensure compliance. And the police will continue to act sternly during the MCO period against those who violate it,” he said.

In a press conference on Monday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported no new deaths and only 36 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily increase since the MCO was implemented on March 18.

It was also the fourth day in a row when the numbers of new infections were in double digits.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the number of Malaysians violating the MCO still remains high over the past few days, with a total of 946 arrested on Monday alone.

This brings the cumulative total to 16,870 arrested since the MCO was imposed.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the government has decided to limit the operations of the Immigration Department and other agencies at the Johor Causeway and Second Link.

“For the Johor Causeway, operating hours have been shortened from 24 hours to only 12 hours, from 7am to 7pm beginning this Friday, for Malaysians travelling to and from Singapore, and for commercial vehicles.

“For the Second Link, however, operation hours will continue as usual. This is to allow for emergency cases,” he said.