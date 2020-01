MIRI: Graduates lacking in character and weak in communication skills are among reasons why they cannot land a job.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said a study conducted by Jobstreet found two major reasons why graduates failed to be accepted by employers.

She said this during a DAP Miri-media appreciation dinner here on Tuesday.

She said the two issues were closely linked to employers’ demand in this Industrial Revolution 4.0 era, which requires productive and quality workers.

“For this reason, it is important that we focus on the application of 4C skills (collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity), which sometimes cannot be tested in an examination,” she said.

On another subject, Teo said her ministry had announced the abolishment of examinations for primary 1, 2 and 3 classes last year, and replaced it with the Classroom Assessment System (PBD).

“It replaces formal examinations to create a more enjoyable learning culture where teachers can pay more attention to the application of the values of love, joy, respect and the development of individual character,” she said.

“Over the past year, various PBD workshops have been conducted nationwide to help teachers understand the goals and direction of our ministry. Teachers must understand that the implementation of PBDs is an effort to produce a more competitive young people with market value in the face of IR4.0,” she said.

Senator Alan Ling, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon and Sarawak Northern Journalist Association (NSJA) president Andy Jong were among those who attended the dinner. — TheBorneoPost