KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Kundasang in Sabah at 7.27 am today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

It said in a statement that the quake was detected 13 km northwest of Ranau, Sabah at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt around Kundasang and Ranau, MetMalaysia said adding that it would continue to monitor the situation closely. - Bernama