KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Ranau, Sabah at 4.05am this morning.

The Meteorological Department in a statement said the epicentre of the quake was located at 6.1 north and 116.7 east, about 11km from Ranau.

“The quake was at a depth of 10km. Tremors maybe felt in Ranau,” the statement said.

The department will continue to monitor the situation from time to time. — Bernama