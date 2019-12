KUALA LUMPUR: Wealth redistribution, technology, food security and education in the Islamic world are among the topics up for deliberation at the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 here today.

Kicking off proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) will be a special session on the topic ‘Why Education is the Key to National Development?’.

This will be followed by four plenary sessions entitled ‘Redistribution of Wealth - Shared Prosperity’, ‘Food Security’, ‘Advanced High-Tech’ and ‘Preservation of National Identity’.

The four-day summit, which aims to come up with new and workable solutions to issues afflicting the Muslim world, runs until Saturday.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is KL Summit chairman. — Bernama