KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of global security which is increasingly worrying including weapons control and the challenges of maintaining the peace and security in the Asia Pacific was among the topics discussed at the Munich Security Conference 2020 (MSC 2020).

The conference, which took place in Munich, Germany from Feb 14 to 16, was also attended by Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu (pix).

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement today, said other matters discussed were multi-lateralism, superpower shifts and dialogue on guided missile programmes.

‘’The presence of the Minister of Defence to MSC 2020 is part of the authoritative partnership outlined in the Defence White Paper (KPP) under the defense diplomacy initiatives to promote positive defense relations through bilateral and multi-lateral platforms in addressing regional and international defense issues,” said the statement.

The statement said during the meeting, Mohamad also met the Malaysian diaspora in Germany to share the gist of KPP which outlined long term strategies to maintain Malaysia as a safe, sovereign and prosperous country.

The conference saw the presence of over 500 high level delegates from all over the world including national leaders, ministers and renowned figures in the defense sector.

MSC which was organised more than 50 years ago had expanded to become a major conference debating international security policies. - Bernama