KOTA BARU: All Kelantan male civil servants are advised to adhere to the directive to wear songkok while on duty at the office every Thursday, effective from today, or face disciplinary action.

Kelantan Deputy State Secretary Datuk Tengku Azmi Tengku Jaafar said the directive, issued by the State Secretary on Dec 19, was part of the state’s dress code for its civil servants.

“It also closely related to discipline and work performance,” he told reporters when met at his office at Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

The directive that makes it compulsory for male civil servants to don the songkok was signed by Tengku Azmi.

Elaborating further, he said the move was also in line with the state’s slogan “Membangun Bersama Islam” (progressing with Islam).

“We want to foster ‘songkok wearing’ culture among civil servants,” he said, adding that the wearing of songkok was synonym with Kelantanese during official events.

He said the directive does not apply to the Federal government civil servants, however, they are encouraged to do so.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s survey found that the majority of the civil servants were adhering to the directive today, with some of them said they had no problem wearing the songkok as it was already a habit. — Bernama