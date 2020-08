SIBU: Wearing a face mask does not mean that anyone can frequent crowded places during the current Covid-19 situation, clarifies Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

In this regard, he stresses that simply wearing a face mask does not guarantee 100 per cent protection against the coronavirus; more accurately, it can help reduce the risks.

“We should avoid going to crowded places but if it’s unavoidable, we must wear face masks to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19 infections,” he told reporters when after witnessing the ‘korban’ (sacrificial slaughter) event at Surau Darul Islam along Jalan Bandong here yesterday.

On the ‘korban’ meat for Hari Raya Aidiladha, Dr Annuar said his Nangka State Constituency Service Centre would be handling all the process under strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

According to the Nangka assemblyman, local members of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) would assist in distributing the ‘korban’ meat to 923 needy Muslims here.

“A total of 23 head of cattle were slaughtered during the Hari Raya Aidiladha event here, covering 23 areas. Of course, some areas would have more than one head (of cattle) as they have organised the event under their own initiative,” he said.

The wearing of face masks in public places in Sarawak is now compulsory, and action would be taken against those who violate this directive. - The Borneo Post