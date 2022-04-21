Wearing face mask in public is still mandatory: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral circular stating that police will not issue summonses for those who fail to wear a mask in public in conjunction with the month of Ramadan and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is untrue.

The matter was confirmed by Bukit Aman’s management director Zaini Jass when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman head of corporate communications ACP A. Skandaguru reiterated that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for transition to the endemic phase since April 1 is still in force and the wearing of face masks is mandatory in public places.

“Therefore, we will continue to issue compounds to anyone found to have failed to comply with the SOP under the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Diseases 1988 (Act 342),” he said in a statement here today.

He was responding to a WhatsApp application message which reminded senior and junior police officers to take note of an SOP issued by the National Security Council (NSC) in conjunction with Ramadan and the Aidilfitri celebration

Among others, the message said no summons will be issued to offenders who fail to put on their face masks.

The circular however said the monitoring team should advise the public to continue wearing their face masks. — Bernama