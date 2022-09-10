Wearing of face masks no longer mandatory on school premises: Radzi

SUNGAI BULOH: The use of face masks on school premises, be it indoor or outdoor, is no longer mandatory, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

Through a video clip on his official Facebook page, he said, however, the use of face masks was still encouraged in schools, especially in crowded places.

“In addition, students who travel by school bus are reminded to wear them at all times.

“Most importantly we must ensure the school environment is safe,“ he said.

He added that more information regarding the use of face masks in schools will be included in a media statement to be issued today.

He said this following the announcement by the Ministry of Health on Sept 7, which stipulated that the wearing of face masks inside buildings is now up to individuals. - Bernama