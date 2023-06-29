Wearing of face masks on public transport, in hospitals not compulsory from July 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The wearing of face masks will no longer be compulsory on public transport and in hospitals effective July 5, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said under the revised Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), only Covid-19 positive individuals and those handling them are required to wear face masks in healthcare facilities.

She said the quarantine period for Covid-19 positive individuals would be cut from seven to five days from the onset of symptoms, also effective July 5.

“High-risk individuals like senior citizens, those with chronic diseases, individuals with low immunity or pregnant women are encouraged to wear face masks, especially in crowded places and areas with poor ventilation,” she said in a statement today.

She said individuals with respiratory symptoms are also encouraged to mask up to avoid spreading infections on public transport.

