Weather warning with heavy rain in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow alert weather warning with forecast of heavy rain in several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu from tomorrow until Monday (Nov 22).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 1pm today, said that the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan involves Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

Meanwhile, downpours are expected in several parts of Terengganu, namely in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun.

It also added that wind from the northeast was expected to bring heavy rain that could cause floods in low-lying areas.

