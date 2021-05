FOR Muang I, a Myanmar refugee who now lives in Malaysia, sweet dreams are made of simple things like woven handbags, purses and towels. It is items such as these that have given her and fellow members of the Chin community a lifeline while they await their fate.

Muang, 24, is coordinator of the Mang Tha Centre in Kuala Lumpur, a community-based project organised exclusively by and for

Chin women.

The Chins are natives of the state of Chin in western Myanmar, and many fled

their homeland to avoid war and human

rights abuses.

Muang fled Myanmar with her parents when she was only 13. “We only had the clothes on our backs,” she told theSun.

“It took us two weeks to cross the border before we finally reached Malaysia.”

When she graduated from a refugee

school at age 17, a relative introduced her to Mang Tha, which means “sweet dreams” in her native language.

There are two projects running simultaneously at the centre. The first is the weaving brigade. Under this project, women weave handbags and purses for sale. The project, which was launched in 2006, now has seven participants.

“Here, we learn a new skill that will eventually enable us to earn a small income,” Muang said.

The centre is equipped with sewing machines, and for women with children, there is a nursery they can place their children while they spend the day weaving and stitching.

Muang recalled with pleasure that the first item she made was a coin purse. “It took me just an hour to learn how to sew it but the cross stitch was difficult. I’m still trying to perfect the technique but I enjoy doing it.”

She said working at Mang Tha enables her to be with her friends, and it also relieves her of the pain of leaving her homeland.

Apart from the weaving and stitching project, there is also The Lost Towel Project (TLTP), another community-led initiative.

Unlike the weaving and stitching project, this was founded by Parents’ International Welfare Association of Kuala Lumpur that

came up with the idea for The Lost Food

Project.

The idea for TLTP was based on a problem that many parents faced – children losing their towels at the swimming pool or during physical education lessons.

Co-founder Angelia Chin Sharpe said that in a light bulb moment, a mother suggested that the name of each child be embroidered onto

his towel.

“Nine of us decided to turn this into a community project and we invested RM80,000 into it,” she said.

The Chin women at Mang Tha centre were roped in to carry out the embroidery work while the TLTP members started selling the towels through a network of parents with children in international schools in the Klang Valley.

“We worked with the schools to promote the sale of the towels. It was not difficult to get volunteers since many are happy to help out in a community project.”

The Chin women who are involved in the embroidery work are paid RM20 for

each towel.

TLTP has since expanded the selection by producing hand towels that can be given away as gifts during festive seasons.

For Muang, the bags, purses and towels are a symbol of the freedom that she and fellow Chin refugees crave.

However, there are no signs yet what the future holds for them.