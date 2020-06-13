Wedding operators encouraged to give suggestions on SOP: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: All wedding industry operators are welcome to submit their suggestions with regard to the compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to enable them to resume operation, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they could send their suggestions to the National Security Council (MKN), which would then hold discussions with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and representatives of the industry to come out with the SOP.

“So, when it is announced (that they can operate), we can go ahead and implement it and there will be no need to wait anymore,” he said at the daily press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

Earlier, the wedding industry operators had complained of having to bear losses and suffer from a loss of income due to not being allowed to operate since the Movement Control Order was implemented of March 18 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government permitted volunteer bodies or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to carry out any activities to clean up public places during the RMCO period.

“They can still do it, but must comply with the stipulated SOPs, such as adopting social distancing, maintaining cleanliness and wearing face masks,” he said.

At the same time, Ismail Sabri also advised those travelling to their hometowns, now that the ban on interstate movement had been lifted, to comply with the SOPs that had been set.

“I know that when you go back to your hometowns, there will be many people at your parents’ homes, while some will take advantage and visit their relatives. However, you must comply with the basic SOP, like practising social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene and to always wear face masks.

“We must become like the frontliners because it is our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our own self as well as that of our family and the society. So, practise self-discipline to stay safe,” he added. - Bernama