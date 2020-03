PETALING JAYA: When two lovebirds decide to take the plunge, there’s no stopping them, not even a worldwide Covid-19 outbreak.

To make their dreams come true, Kluang wedding planner Noorsaidatull Asmah Mohemed Sidek came up with a novel idea, a drive-thru wedding reception.

It is a short and quick ceremony, with no physical contact with guests. And it takes only an hour to organise.

To demonstrate, Noorsaidatull staged a mock wedding on Monday evening with her neighbours as the bride and groom. To make it look authentic, she set up a table outside her boutique on which prop gifts were placed.

The couple stood next to the table to meet their drive-thru “guests”.

They greeted each well-wisher with a hand-on-chest gesture, as a show of appreciation for joining the celebration.

Noorsaidatull, also known as Dinas, said although shaking hands with guests is the traditional way, there are other ways to express appreciation and gratitude.

Photographs of the drive-thru wedding that Dinas posted on her Facebook page have attracted more than 11,000 views. The caption for the photographs identifies directly with the crisis the entire world is currently facing. It reads: “Reduce contact in public places because we (Dinas Bridal) care”.

“The phone has been ringing non-stop. Many have expressed their wish to wed the ‘drive-thru’ way,” she told theSun.

She has already received several bookings for the week but some have to be postponed in view of the need for wedding ceremonies, in line with Kluang district religious council guidelines.

Dinas said she came up with the idea when she realised that despite the risk of getting infected, people continued to go out to public places, some even with their children tagging along.