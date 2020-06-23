Wedding planners impacted by pandemic

PETALING JAYA: For those in the business of helping couples tie the knot in style, the wedding march stalled.

Wedding planners no longer have weddings to plan, musicians could not find new couples to serenade and restaurants have stopped accepting orders for wedding banquets.

Since the movement control order (MCO) was put in place on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19, thousands in an otherwise lucrative wedding industry supply chain have been idle.

Founder of Villa Busainna Wedding Planner Noorhidayah Noordin said she usually gets 60 to 70 weddings to plan every year, but it is the middle of the year and she has had only 10 so far.

“Before the pandemic, our weekend schedules were always very hectic. But many have cancelled their wedding plans. Those who choose to go ahead would reduce the number of guests from about 1,000 to barely 100,” she added.

Hannis Hisham, who emcees at weddings on a part-time basis, said inquiries from potential clients have almost dried up.

“This is despite guarantees they will not be charged if there is a last-minute cancellation. Perhaps the pandemic has altered consumer behaviour and it is important for the event organising industry to recognise this possibility,” she said.

Suhana Samsudin, who runs a PA system business with her husband, said they too were badly affected and have turned to selling lemang to sustain themselves.

Violinist Syahirah Ismail said her weekends were usually packed with wedding receptions “but many clients were slowly cancelling and postponing their wedding days”.

The Oriental Noble House in Kuala Lumpur said since the MCO began they have not accepted any orders for wedding banquets.

Nonetheless, it is not all doom and gloom.

Indian Wedding Planner Malaysia co-founders Kayzee and Yasnida Alias told theSun while they have not had any wedding gigs since the MCO began, they have found a new and more profitable way to run their business.

The push came when the MCO was enforced in March. Kayzee said the wedding season for Indians begins in February, but for this year it lasted barely a month.

To keep afloat, the duo began to offer wedding planning services online. Both are confident they may even do better through the new platform than going the traditional way.

“The Covid-19 pandemic forced us to go online. We have actually been planning this for a while, and the pandemic validated our business plan,” Kayzee said.

Services such as theme planning and budgeting are now done virtually to reduce physical contact.

Read this story on our iPaper: Wedding planners impacted by pandemic