Wedding reception of deaf-mute couple get royal visit

KUANTAN: Today is their wedding day, and the lucky couple Mohd Hafizan Zaini, 27, and Siti Norbaya Muhammad Hoe, 24, are beyond ecstatic with the presence of Sultan of Pahang at their reception.

Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah arrived at 2.30pm and spent half an hour meeting the groom and bride, who are both deaf-mute, their family members and guests who were equally excited with the presence His Royal Highness at the reception.

According to the bride’s aunt, Aida Syafinaz Sulaiman, 28, the bride and groom as well as their families did not expect to see Sultan Abdullah to attend the wedding reception held at the Seri Mentiga Hall here.

“We are deeply touched and very grateful ... we are beyond happy to see His Royal Highness who is known as people’s ruler attended the wedding reception as well as spending time chatting with the guests here.

“Sultan Abdullah also entertained our requests for photographs. We are really proud to be his subjects as he is the people’s king and very close to our hearts,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aida Syafinaz said Mohd Hafizan and Siti Norbaya met while attending the Pahang Sporting Camps for Deaf-Mute in 2015 held in Sungai Lembing.

The bride (Siti Norbaya) was the president of the association involved in organising the camp while her new husband, Mohd Hafizan was one of the participants, said Aida Syafinaz.

“They get to know each other during the camp before they decided to get married,” she said, adding that Siti Norbaya’s father, Muhammad Hoe Abdullah, 53, is vice-president of Pahang Deaf Mute Association. — Bernama