Wedding receptions still disallowed at places of worship: KPN

PUTRAJAYA: Wedding receptions are still not permitted at places of worship despite marriage solemnisation ceremonies for non-Muslims now being allowed, the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) said today.

It said this was one of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for non-Muslim marriage ceremonies in places of worship and religious association premises approved by the special ministerial committee to coordinate the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The SOPs were jointly prepared by KPN, the National Registration Department (NRD), the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry, the ministry said in a statement today.

The SOPs comprise important safety protocols governing how a non-Muslim marriage ceremony should be held, such as on setting the maximum attendance in a place of worship to 20 people, the process of marriage registrations and customary marriage rituals and ceremonies.

State-level KPN officials will be working in tandem with the NRD and state governments to monitor SOP compliance to ensure the marriage ceremonies proceed smoothly and safely, KPN said.

“The use of these SOPs is also subject to MKN’s new normal guidelines, state regulations and approved dates for the ceremonies,” the ministry added. - Bernama