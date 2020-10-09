Weddings allowed in CMCO areas, but adhere to SOPs - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today agreed to allow weddings in areas subjected to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), on the condition they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the areas involved are Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu in Sabah, where the CMCO has been extended from Oct 13 to 26.

However, he said that all wedding ceremonies in villages or housing estates in these areas must be supervised by the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), or by the hotel management if they are held in hotels.

“Weddings with less than 100 guests requires the supervision of two Rela members, 100 to 300 guests (three Rela members) and 300 to 500 guests (four Rela members).

“If there are more than 500 guests, then the number of Rela members will be determined by the department according to the total attendance and venue space,” he said in an online media conference via the Defence Ministry Facebook page today.

Ismail Sabri said guests from outside the CMCO area must show invitation cards at roadblocks mounted.

On school operations, he said all decisions were under the purview of the Education Ministry (MOE).

“The government has listened to the people’s views on school operations, and I believe the MOE will be making an announcement on this,” he said. — Bernama