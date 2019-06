KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix) has accused Koperasi Jayadiri (Kojadi) chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay of misleading the public on its funds that are said to be linked to 1MDB.

“Don’t try to bullshit in front of me as a way out. I mean business,“ he said in a news conference at MCA headquarters here today.

Wee said he would meet all board directors of Kojadi, including its chairman tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m meeting all of them, not only Ng. He is no longer a member. I need to see them to sort this out.”