KUALA LUMPUR: MCA pesident Datuk Wee Ka Siong has alleged Koperasi Jayadiri Sdn Bhd (Kojadi) chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay of misleading the public on its funds, which are said to be linked to 1MDB.

“Don’t try to (bluff) in front of me as a way out. I mean business,” he said at a news conference at MCA headquarters today.

Wee said he would meet all the board of directors, including its chairman tomorrow.

“I am meeting all of them, not only Ng. He is no longer a member. I need to see them to sort this out,” he said.

Earlier, Ng had sent a text message to Wee on the co-operative’s fund claimed to be linked to 1MDB’s foundation.

Ng said: “One of the board’s resolutions on June 27 says, ‘To authorise the chairman to discuss with the relevant authorities ...’ which, of course, includes the MACC.”

“In view of the urgency of the matter, I started making arrangements to meet with an official in MACC.

Before I could confirm the appointment on June 27. I received a WhatsApp message from the president of MCA, which, among other instructions, directed all directors not to attend any meeting / interview with MACC until we meet up next week.

“I wish to repeat that my intention is to safe guard the interest of Kojadi by forestalling the listing of Kojadi in the coming MACC list, resulting in freezing of Kojadi accounts, which will have a disastrous impact on KojadiI finances, staff morale, members confidence, payment of salaries and collection of loans.”

Wee said that he had been in Indonesia on Thursday when the discussion took place.

“I asked if he had received an official letter from MACC? He said no.

“This is a serious case, there must be an official letter if it requires an investigation or not,” Wee added.

He said the MACC had issued a letter on Jan 19 after the party had inquired if the matter required an investigation.

“We took the initiative (to discusss it), no one else had done so as the RM15 million is taxed. When the amount has been declared as income tax, why does it need to be returned? That is why this issue must be studied first. Wait for me to return.”

Wee then presented several documents that showed text messages between him and Ng.

He said when he could not contact Ng he got in touch with the 14 directors.

“I told them not to make any rash decisions until I returned. In fact, the board of directors said the matter should be discussed with the party’s central committee,” he said. As at press time Ng could not be reached for comment.