Wee: Maritime, aerospace commercial segments take up 40% of LIMA ‘23

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is committed to promoting the maritime and aerospace commercial segments, which account for 40 per cent of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LlMA) 2023 (LIMA ‘23), scheduled to be held next year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that LIMA ‘23 would serve as the best platform to revitalise some of the maritime and aerospace commercial sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with cooperation between ministries and relevant stakeholder agencies.

“The maritime and aerospace commercial sectors that have the potential to be highlighted include core products and services, ancillary services, the latest technological advancement and education, and academic and career opportunities,” he said at a press conference after the LIMA ‘23 pre-launch ceremony here today.

LIMA ‘21, scheduled to have been held from March 16 to 20 last year, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIMA ‘23 will be held from May 23 to May 27 next year on Langkawi Island, Kedah, as announced by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

According to Wee, based on current developments and trends, Malaysia has witnessed a huge increase in the adoption of drone technology, with at least 200 drone companies operating in the country.

Wee also said that Malaysia, as a maritime nation, should seize the opportunity of the shipping industry for building and repair works, which are valued at more than RM15.3 billion.

The sector comprises oil and gas, fisheries, cruise ships, ports, and other support sectors.

“Based on statistics from the Marine Department, almost 100,000 vessels passed through the Straits of Malacca last year, making it one of the busiest routes in the world, handling about 25 per cent of global trade,” he said. — Bernama