Wee: MCA mulls options to face upcoming state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA is considering several options for party to face the six upcoming state elections namely Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said one of the options is to campaign for MCA’s fellow component parties under Barisan Nasional (BN) but not contest in the state polls.

“From 2008 until now, we have been experiencing more defeats than victories in these six states. Under this circumstance, MCA has no negotiation power at all and will face a very tough negotiation process,“ he said this when launching party’s 74th anniversary celebration here today.

Also present were former president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai, deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon as well MCA top leadership including both Wanita and Youth wings.

He said the other options are to contest the traditional seats in the six states or to fight for a minimum number of seats.

Wee said the 74 years old party also needs young blood to be a party’s successors to regain its strength for the better.

“We often say that our younger generation is the country’s future but it cannot be just a slogan. We need young people to be our successors on this political platform,“ he said.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to mourn the passing of MCA’s fourth president, Tan Sri Lee San Choon, yesterday. - Bernama