Wee: MCA to begin rejuvenation process in Johor

KULAI: MCA will begin the party’s rejuvenation process, which will be led by its Youth and Wanita wings, in Johor by targeting a total of 4,000 new members in preparation for the next general election.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the move was important following the implementation of Undi18.

“We have a pretty good party structure because MCA now has two MPs and seven assemblymen.

“Six of them (two MPs and four assemblymen) come from Johor, so Johor needs to be a pioneer in leading the party’s rejuvenation movement so that we can do something much better in the future,“ he told a press conference after launching the 2023 Johor MCA Annual Convention here today.

Wee, who is Ayer Hitam MP, said the work to gain 4,000 new members in Johor would be done immediately before it is implemented in other states in stages.

“A large number of members is not the main factor in winning an election, but it is crucial in the party’s rejuvenation efforts. Whether we like it or not, we need to increase our membership immediately,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the former transport minister said MCA would remain committed to Barisan Nasional (BN) and continue to support the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama