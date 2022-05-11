Wee not taking lightly despite incumbent strength in Ayer Hitam

KLUANG: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong will not take lightly his challengers in the 15th general election (GE15) despite having his own strength after serving Ayer Hitam community for four terms.

Wee, who is contesting on a Barisan Nasional ticket described his two opponents as a major challenge and would work harder to defend the Ayer Hitam seat which he held since 2004.

He is however confident with the spirit and support of BN machinery to assist him secure his fifth win on Nov 19 polling day.

“Even though I am not a Malay candidate and am facing two Malay candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), I am confident of the comradeship in the BN family which could deliver victory to the alliance this time,” he told reporters after the nomination of candidates at Dewan Muafakat Ayer Hitam, here today.

In GE15, Wee, 54, will be in a three-cornered fight with PH candidate Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, who is also Johor DAP vice-chairman as well as PN candidate, Muhammad Syafiq A. Aziz, the special officer to former Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Umar, who was a former Johor exco is confident of unseating the MCA president.

Even though Ayer Hitam can be considered an MCA stronghold, he said PH would work hard to capture it.

“It would not be easy to win, but PH will fight to the end to make Ayer Hitam one of the seats contributing to the coalition’s victory and to form the government in Putrajaya.

The parliamentary constituency has 61,041 voters comprising about 58 per cent Malay, 35 per cent Chinese and seven per cent Indian voters.

In GE14, Wee won with a mere 303 votes majority to defeat Liew Chin Tong (PH) and Mardi Marwan (Pas). - Bernama