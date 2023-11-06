Wee relinquishes post as Johor Bahru MCA division leader

JOHOR BAHRU: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has relinquished his Johor Bahru division post in the party to make way for the young generation.

He had served the Johor Bahru MCA division for 30 years, 15 years as its secretary and another 15 years as the division leader before quitting the post today.

“Today, I am officially resigning from my position at the divisional level. It is with sadness because I have been in this division since I was single and this is the last time I’m speaking (as division leader).

“I started with the (Johor Bahru) MCA division public complaints bureau, where I was involved in handling victims of scam syndicates and ah long, and then became the division leader.

“I believe there is a need for a leadership transition at the divisional level to ensure continuity for the sake of the party’s future well-being,“ he told reporters after voting in the election for the new Johor Bahru MCA leader at Dewan Jubli Intan, here today.

Wee, who is Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament, said the Johor Bahru MCA Division had produced many prolific leaders, not only at the party level, but also in the government such as former MCA president, the late Tan Sri Lee San Choon and former Johor MCA chairman, the late Datuk Freddie Long.

“In that regard, I am confident that the Johor Bahru MCA Division will continue to achieve more success in the future,“ he added.

At the party election today, former Youth chief Bong Seng Heng won the post of the Johor Baru MCA division leader, who won 152 votes against contender Ang Boon Heng, who obtained 45 votes. -BERNAMA