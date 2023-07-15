Wee reminds MCA members to support BN candidates in state polls

GEORGE TOWN: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has told all party members to give their support to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the coming six state elections.

He said although MCA would be sitting out the polls, party members should be prepared to cooperate with candidates from BN.

“As a party to the formation of the Unity Government, we have to discharge our duty to ensure a victory for BN candidates in the elections,” he told reporters after opening the Penang MCA annual convention here today.

He reiterated that MCA decided to stay out of the polls to focus on its preparations for the 16th general election.

Wee, who is Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament, advised voters to vote wisely to ensure that the assemblymen they elected could raise the voices of grassroots to bring about the desired reforms.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama