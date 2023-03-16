Wee urges Deepak to lodge police report to clear name

KUALA LUMPUR: Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has urged Deepak businessman Jaikishan to lodge a police report if it is true that a person is impersonating and using his name to make threats against him (Wee).

Wee said he received two phone calls from an individual claiming to be “Deepak” from J&E Advanced Tech Sdn Bhd, asking Wee to apologise after he made a statement in the Dewan Rakyat about imported eggs from India.

“If Deepak feels that someone has impersonated him using the name ‘Deepak’ to call me, he should lodge a police report to clear his name.

“I would cooperate with the police and provide them all available evidence,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament lobby here today.

In the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Wee (Barisan Nasional-Ayer Hitam) spoke out against a threat made to him following his statement about importing eggs from India last month. - Bernama