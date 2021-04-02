Wee urges JPJ to improve quality of counter services

MELAKA: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) has urged the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to improve the quality of its counter services for the convenience of the public.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Wee said he received various suggestions and feedback from the public, including adding more JPJ mobile counters for customers’ convenience.

“Other proposals are to add kiosk machine counters and replacement of furniture, especially damaged chairs and temporary tents for JPJ counters at the Melaka Urban Transformation Centre.

“A stakeholder representing the corporate group has also suggested to me to re-establish special counters for companies with many transactions. At present, a company representative is allowed to renew three Motor Vehicles Licences (LKM) at one time,” he said.

Wee said he will discuss with JPJ director-general (Datuk Zailani Hashim) to add personnel to improve the quality of services after several officers were seconded to the National Security Council (MKN).

Earlier, he made a surprise visit to the State JPJ office in Bukit Katil today to check for himself on how the agency was handling the time extension given for renewals of the LKM and Malaysian driving license, which came into effect yesterday.

“I am satisfied that the supply of LKM disks or stickers are sufficient and the renewal of all types of licences is running smoothly in Melaka.

“Although I visited for about 35 minutes, I used this opportunity to interact with the public and JPJ officers as well as staff at the assigned counters. I am also satisfied with the level of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama