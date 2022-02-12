Welder charged with murdering senior citizen

KAJANG: A welder was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a senior citizen at a parking area of a supermarket here.

No plea was recorded from Chin Ngit Soon, 51, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murdering Wong Kim Miew, 71, at 11.50 pm last Nov 25 at the parking are of a supermarket in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Batu 9 Cheras here.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Jan 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran prosecuted, while Chin was unrepresented. - Bernama