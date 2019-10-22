Welder killed in fuel tank explosion

SHAH ALAM: A 31-year-old welder was killed when a diesel tank of a vessel in Telok Panglima Garang near here exploded yesterday morning.

Kuala Langat police deputy chief DSP Kamalariffin Aman Shah said police received information about the incident at about 11.45am.

“At the time of the incident, the victim, a local man, and his Indonesian male colleague were doing welding work near the diesel tank aboard the vessel.

“Suddenly, there was an explosion and smoke from the fuel tank which instantly killed the victim on the spot while his friend suffered serious injuries on the face,” Kamalariffin said in a statement, here yesterday.

The body was sent to Banting Hospital, while the injured man was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further treatment.

According to Kamalariffin, the incident did not cause a fire and the case was classified as a workplace accident based on the investigation. - Bernama