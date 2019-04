MALACCA: A resident of a welfare association centre was charged in the magistrate’s court here today for the murder of his friend early this month.

Riduan Abd Samad, 38, was charged with murdering Mazeline Sabtu, 53, who was also a resident at the same centre, behind the men’s hostel of the Villa Harapan Welfare Association in Jalan Tebing Tinggi, Duyong here at 3.30pm on April 1.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for a mandatory death sentence, if found guilty.

No pleas were recorded from the accused in the presence of magistrate Lee Kim Keat, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The Court set May 10 for re-mention of the case while waiting for the report on the mental health of the accused from Permai Hospital, Johor Bahru under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Intan Lyiana Zainal Abidin, while Riduan is not represented by counsel. — Bernama