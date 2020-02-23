Welfare Dept seeks assistance to trace biological parents of baby left in Kulim

ALOR STAR: The Kulim District Social Welfare Department (JKM) is looking for the parents or next-of-kin of a 32-day-old baby boy who was left to a married couple in Junjung, Kulim last month.

Kulim JKM officer Manab Mehat said the baby, known as Muhammad Fateh Hakimi Abdullah, was allegedly left by his biological parents to the couple at No. 7, Jalan Pusat Komersial, Junjung in Kulim, last Jan 24.

“Until now, the parents have yet to take back their son and this statement is issued to trace them (parents),” he said in a statement, adding that a police report had been lodged.

Those with information on the boy or his parents, or the next of kin, are urged to contact JKM officer Munir Athirah Abdul Aziz at 04 - 4907403. - Bernama