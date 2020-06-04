Welfare Dept will provide aid to residents affected by SEMCO in Kuala Langat

KUALA LANGAT: The Welfare Department will disburse dry food items to recipients affected by the semi-enhanced movement control order (SEMCO) that came into effect on Wednesday.

The items will be disbursed with assistance from the crisis management centre (CMC) personnel here, said Women and Family Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said in a news conference here.

On concerns raised by some residents here who are faced with depression, she said there are two counsellors that are on standby.

“They’ll be here every day on a rotation basis,“ she said and urged those who need further information to call the CMC hotline at 016-214 1158.

According to the authorities, 17 police and 23 military personnel are stationed in the three zones to ensure security. In addition, there are 140 health officials to conduct the screening at each zone.

The SEMCO here is the largest control order in Malaysia. A statement by the Kuala Langat disaster management said Concertina wires were set up over a length of 4.1km.

The statement also detailed that the affected area was divided into three zones, which involve a total 1,752 housing units.

“Residents of the areas under SEMCO comprised 70% locals and 30% foreigners. For Zone A, 70% are foreigners and the remaining 30% are locals. For Zone B, 20% are foreigners and the remaining 80% are locals. For Zone C, all are locals,“ the statement read.

Malaysian citizens, who are not yet screened, are allowed to travel in or out of the area with valid reasons but details will be recorded at the entry and exit points. Those who have been screened are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“Population screening was conducted daily starting from May 30. As of June 2 at 1.30pm, a total of 2250 samples were taken for testing involving 1,499 Malaysian citizens and 751 foreigners. The screening and sampling of the entire population is expected to be completed this Friday (June 5),“ the statement read.