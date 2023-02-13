Welfare home appeals for funds

PETALING JAYA: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the current tough economy, the Selangor Cheshire Home has found itself in a financially challenging position.

The non-profit organisation, which was established in 1963, depends heavily on public contributions to run its daily operations to help people who are permanently disabled, without means or resources.

Its president Datin Paduka Khatijah Sulaiman said the monthly operational costs to run the home is about RM80,000, or about RM960,000 a year.

“We currently house 23 people with permanent disabilities such as cerebral palsy, poliomyelitis (fully paralysed), and rheumatoid arthritis (autoimmune disorder). They come from poor backgrounds and they don’t have enough resources to go for treatment.

“We are taking care of them, sending them to specialists, regardless of their race or religion. The therapists provide occupational therapy, counselling and medication and we need money to pay for the treatments.

“The money will also be used to transport them to and from appointments and pay caregivers who are taking care of them day and night.”

Khatijah said the home provides life skills training to people with disabilities to make them more self-sufficient and capable of earning a living.

“Our objective is to create opportunities for people with disabilities to live an independent life. We train them under the Economic Empowerment Programme, which was launched in 2008, where they can be taught hands-on skills such as sewing and laundry, so they can earn a living. This is so that they feel like they have a purpose in their daily life,” she told theSun.

Khatijah said every donation from the public, whether big or small, helps to serve the less fortunate in society.

“It is through the assistance and support of kind-hearted donors that we can sustain and provide quality services to this group of disadvantaged people in our community.

“The public’s contributions make a big difference,” she said.

On Saturday, the Selangor Cheshire Home received a donation of RM500,000 from PM-International Malaysia (PMIM), a supplements and cosmetic company, as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

PMIM CEO Paul Yung said the firm always supports local charities and Selangor Cheshire Home is a deserving charity headed by an inspirational woman and leader.

“For more than 60 years, Khatijah has strived to create opportunities and care for the less fortunate disabled community, where she calls them her children, regardless of race and religion. We hope that this donation will help alleviate the financial pressure on its operations. We hope this can allow the caregivers and volunteers to focus on the most important task at hand, giving the very best care to the residents.”

The cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Le Meridien Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was present at the event. Those who wish to make a donation or obtain more information can visit https://cheshireselangor.org.my/.