Welfare home executive director charged with CBT

KOTA KINABALU: An executive director of a welfare home pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM2,010,522, last year.

Chua Geok Hwa, 63, of Seri Mengasih Center, made the plea before judge Elsie Primus.

The woman was alleged to have committed the offence by transferring RM2,010,522 from the account of the welfare home into her personal account between March and December last year.

The court allowed her bail of RM15,000 with one surety and set Aug 28 for mention.

Chua was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip prosecuted, while Chua was unrepresented. - Bernama