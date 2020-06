MALACCA: A welfare home manager pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two counts of human trafficking, involving five Sri Lankan nationals, for labour exploitation.

K. Suryaakala, 49, made the plea after the charges were read out to her before Judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

The accused and her husband who is still at large were charged with trafficking a Sri Lankan woman, in her 20s, for the purpose of exploiting her at Taman Widuri, Bachang here at 12.40pm on May 3.

On the second count, the mother of three, with her husband, were jointly charged with trafficking four Sri Lankan nationals including a man, aged between 23 and 54, also for the same purpose at Jalan Tun Fatimah, near the Malim Jaya roundabout here at 10.30am on April 26.

The charges were framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. The offence carries a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine, if convicted.

Suryaakala was allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety for all the charges and also ordered to surender her passport to the court.

The court fixed July 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Wahidah Mohamad appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Datuk Shashi Kannan. — Bernama