Welfare of arts practitioners to be studied for further improvement: Annuar Musa

IPOH: The welfare aspect of veteran arts practitioners is being studied with the aim of further improving it with the appropriate assistance, said Communications and Multimedia Minister (MenKOMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said for this purpose, the ministry is gathering data and information via several series of tours to obtain the suitable requirements.

“I am taking the opportunity to meet and check out their situations. Recently, actor Mat Sentul, today Sarjan Saji (Ahmad Jamil Shuib) and tomorrow artiste, Ahmad Nawab. We need to know the fate of our actors, artistes, arts practitioners, and entertainers as some of them are old.

“They should not be forgotten as they were the stars at one time. We look at their needs and help case by case and have to find the right method to channel assistance systematically,“ he said after visiting actor, Ahmad Jamil Shuib who had s stroke at Flat Jalan Hospital, Ipoh this evening.

Annuar said among the recommendations for arts practitioners’ welfare is that it should be properly organised in terms of insurance protection with the aid of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) according to their professions for a comprehensive solution.

On his visit, Annuar had suggested to Ahmad Jamil , 68, to move to their village house and build a permanent home rather than continuing to rent the flat.

Commenting further, his wife, Noor Davini Zainal Abidin, 44 said they will look into the proposal for assistance and other suggestions after taking into consideration their children’s schooling if they were to relocate.

She said her husband suffered a stroke two months ago on the left and right of the body which made it difficult for the veteran actor to speak, nonetheless, the actor is currently in the rehabilitation phase. — Bernama