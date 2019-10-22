Welfare of Food Panda staff, MAS get Dewan Rakyat’s attention

KUALA LUMPUR: The question on whether the government is prepared to regulate the gig economy to protect the welfare of workers in the sector is among the issues which will be raised at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to Dewan Rakyat order paper, the question was submitted by Mohamed Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during ministers’ question time this morning.

A gig economy is a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organisations contract with independent workers for short-term engagements.

Among the businesses identified in the gig economy are Food Panda, Uber, Grab and Airbnb which use the digital platform for their business activities.

Another interesting question was submitted by Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS-Kapit) who wanted to know from the Economic Affairs Minister whether Japan was interested in taking over Malaysia Airlines (MAS) as well as the approach adopted by the country in making the offer.

Former Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) also joins the session by asking the effects on palm oil export following India’s decision to raise the import value of the commodity to 25% and whether the export value of palm oil to China had increased in view of the cordial relations with the country.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to be held until Dec 5. - Bernama