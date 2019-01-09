Welfare officer held over misappropriation of aid funds

ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today secured an order to remand for six days from today a district social welfare officer to assist in the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM15,000 in aid funds.

The MACC applied to Sungai Petani magistrate’s court assistant registrar Balkhis Abdul Halim for the remand order against the 38-year-old male officer, according to an MACC spokesman.

It arrested the officer at the Kulim District Social Welfare Office at 3pm yesterday for having allegedly misappropriated the RM15,000 aid funds that should have gone to the people for the repair of houses and the purchase of sewing machines between 2015 and 2017, he said.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad confirmed the arrest of the officer but declined to elaborate. — Bernama