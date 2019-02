PETALING JAYA: A welfare worker was fined RM5,000, in default five months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for criminal intimidation by splashing petrol on the floor of the management office of an apartment here last Saturday.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the fine on T. Sreedharan, 37, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He admitted committing teh act to intimidate the president of the Joint Management Body (JMB) of Pangsapuri Desa Mentari, K. Arulmani, 57.

The offence was committed at the JMB Office, Block 1, Desa Mentari, Sg. Way, here at 1.05 pm last Feb 9.

In mitigation, Sreedharan, unrepresented, said he had only wanted to help clean the office.

In another court, a woman driver of e-hailing service was fined RM4,500, in default four months’ jail, after she pleaded guilty to dishonestly concealing RM30,000 which did not belong to her.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the sentence on Chong Hui Voon, 34, who was charged with dishonestly concealing the money belonging to one Yee Kuan Weng, 59, by depositing it into her bank account.

The offence was committed at Plaza South City, Taman Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan, here on Jan 26 last year.

In mitigation, Chong said she was divorced recently and had to support her three children and mother. — Bernama