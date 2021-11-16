Well-deserved recognitions

KUDOS to the government for conferring the highest “Tun” title on two notable and distinguished public servants. Both Raja Muhammad Alias and Richard Malanjum deserve these awards for their character, illustrious careers, integrity and contributions to the nation.

In her preface to her book The Architect of Felda (2009), Rokiah Talib wrote “the story of Raja Alias and Felda runs parallel to the story of national development”.

In a similar vein, Richard Malanjum’s (pix) elevation to the position of chief justice was also a major development in the story of our national development as he belongs to a minority group, and no previous member of such a group had served in this position.

I would say the timing for these awards is perfect. Both served in various distinguished public service positions with distinction, decorum and quiet diplomacy. They are being recognised for past services, which they rendered to the best of their abilities, diligence and highest sense of duty. However, it is regrettable that both these individuals will have to relinquish their positions on attaining a certain age.

The chief justice, for instance, has a mandatory retirement age of well before reaching the age of seventy. The government should look at a formula to retain outstanding federal court judges. In the event that they have to retire earlier, they should be allowed to draw their full salary and other prerequisites until they reach the age of 70, with a proviso that they do not accept any remunerative positions as chairman, director or advisor in any banking, business, commercial, regulatory or education entity. In this way, they can continue to contribute to development in the field of law.

Datuk M. Santhananaban Kajang