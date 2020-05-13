Well done, frontliners!

PETALING JAYA: A resident of PJ Old Town, that has been placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is singing praises for frontliners on duty there over the management of the restricted zone.

His experience is in sharp contrast to the conditions endured by residents of Apartment Sri Murni Fasa 2 in Selayang, that was placed under an EMCO on April 20.

S. Selvam, 49, who lives at Jalan 4/42 in Section 4 said the authorities have shown care for residents by ensuring they have adequate food supply and are in good health.

He said although the police and soldiers are strict in enforcing the EMCO, they are also flexible and allowed residents to take delivery of goods at checkpoints.

“There is no shortage of food as it is supplied to us timely during meal times,” said Selvam, who works for a newspaper.

“If we run out of a particular essential item, we only need to contact the operations room and it will be delivered. I went for the Covid-19 test at a screening centre and it took less than five minutes.

“We are very grateful for the great service and care extended to us. It makes it easier on us since we are stuck in our homes.”

He thanked area assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran for ensuring that food was delivered to residents on time.

theSun had recently highlighted the plight of the Selayang residents, who only received a 5kg bag of rice, 2kg of cooking oil and 1kg of flour for each household when they were under the EMCO.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said house-to-house contact tracing operations by police and health officials at Zone C of the location was completed yesterday.

Zone C covers Jalan Selangor, Lorong 3/57D, Lorong 3/57C, Jalan RIDA 3/56 and Jalan Sentosa 3/57 in Petaling Jaya.

He said of the 20 houses checked, 16 were empty while the occupants of the remaining houses were tested.

Nik Ezanee said 1,400 people, including 376 foreigners, have been screened since the EMCO was implemented on Sunday.

He said the Welfare Department has also drawn up a timetable for the distribution of medicine, and dry and fresh food for residents.

“The Welfare Department has set a date to manage complaints received from residents through the operations room. The department is also managing contributions received from the area MP and assemblyman and will make a second phase of food distribution on Friday.”

Read this story on our iPaper:

Well done, frontliners!